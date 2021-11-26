Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP-Congress Tussle, Opportunity for AAP?

With only a few weeks until the assembly elections in Uttarakhand, BJP, Congress and AAP are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the electorate. Following the BJP’s announcement of “Youth Uttarakhand-Young Chief Minister," young candidates have begun to emerge. They are also using banners and posters to promote their position in assembly constituencies. However, it remains to be seen how the high command selects the candidates.

>What does the math say?

The Gangolihat assembly, which is an SC seat, has oscillated between Congress and BJP. No political party has ever won this seat two times in a row. The BJP-led alliance had won 57 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, while Congress-plus had managed to win just 11 seats. However, in the 2022 assembly polls, some reports and surveys done by ABP and CVoters suggested that Congress was fast emerging as a tough contender against the BJP in Uttarakhand. However, it is falling short of the numbers required to wrest the state.

>The record and current scenario

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP candidates stood against party rebels in up to 12 seats. The position of Congress was not much better. While some of its senior leaders had switched to the BJP ahead of the elections, a substantial number of others had campaigned against the party’s candidates. Following the election, Congress dismissed as many as 26 of its members from the party for six years. Because that term has not expired, several of them are now thought to be suitable candidates for a new party like AAP to take on, given they have a sizable following in their areas.

>Opportunity for AAP?

With AAP being in contention for the title, rebels from both the Congress and the BJP would see a chance to get a seat in the assembly with the backing of a party whose graph has been rising across north India.

However, AAP, in a bold move, named a former colonel, Ajay Kothiyal, as its chief ministerial candidate. This is crucial since the state has a substantial population of retired and serving defence and paramilitary people, whose votes may have a considerable influence on the chances of any party.

>Potential Contenders

Apart from MLA Meena Gangola, the BJP has received candidature of Geeta Thakur, Fakir Ram, Dinesh Arya, and Darpan Kumar for the Gangolihat seat, while the Congress has fielded Khajan Guddu, Jagdish Kumar, Bhim Kumar, Manoj, and former MLA Narayan Ram Arya. Sahni and Govind Bharti have hit a nerve. At the moment, both parties are equating their prestige with the ever-growing legion of aspirants for the Gangolihat seat.

