Uttarakhand: BJP to Announce Legislative Party Leader Tomorrow, CM to Take Oath on March 23

The 11-day stalemate over the selection of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in Uttarakhand seems to be inching towards an end, as the party has scheduled the meeting of the legislature in Dehradun on Monday evening.

Even as the suspense on the name of the CM continues, Uttarakhand BJP leaders confirmed the newly elected chief minister will take the oath with 11 cabinet ministers at the city’s Parade Ground at 11 am on March 23.

Central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will reach the capital on Monday and announce the name of the new legislative party leader. Pro-tem speaker Banishar Bhagat will take the oath at Raj Bhavan. Later, Bhagat will administer the oath to the newly elected members at the Vidhan Sabha.

Even as the BJP cadre in the state is anxiously awaiting for the next chief minister of the hill state, hectic parleys went on in the national capital.

Acting chief minister Pushhkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP president Madan Kaushik called on home minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh, among others.

This is perhaps the first time when the party is faced with a situation where a sitting CM has lost an election but the party has returned to power for the straight second term with a thumping majority.

WHAT IS THE FORMULA?

“The meeting (of legislators) is tomorrow (Monday) in Dehradun. The final name will come in that meeting," said acting CM Pushkar Dhami in New Delhi on Sunday, when asked about the outcome of the meeting with central leaders.

Party sources disclosed that the BJP mulled three options in the selection leader of the legislature party. The first, giving a second term to Pushkar Singh Dhami and asking him to contest a by-poll. This option is being considered as the party launched him a couple of months before the polls and he was the face of the elections. So, sources say, it seems logical to give Dhami another chance.

The second option is to pick a face from among the elected MLAs. As the BJP has many senior MLAs, some elected for more than three or five terms, the saffron party is looking at using their experience. In such a case, there will be no need for a by-poll.

The third option is picking a sitting Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha MP or an experienced organisational leader from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background. In this case, the party will have to go for one or more by-polls. The third option is the least likely to be picked, but can’t be ruled out completely.

BJP PREPS FOR THE GRAND SHOW

BJP’s state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said the party plans to make the swearing-in a grand event. The party has assigned the responsibility on a battery of leaders. Fifteen teams have been formed for smooth coordination.

“The party will extend the invitation for the swearing-in to all top leaders and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states," said Kuldeep Kumar.

The function is likely to take place before the swearing-in of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, which is slated for March 25.

