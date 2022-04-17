Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami May Contest Champawat Bypoll, Say Sources

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to contest the bypoll for the Champawat assembly seat, top sources told CNN-News18.

According to sources, the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has given its nod to the plan.

After losing the assembly polls from Khatima, Dhami needs to be a legislator within six months of taking oath as the CM. The current MLA of Champawat, Kailash Gahtodi, is likely to resign soon, said sources.

Earlier, too, Gahtodi had proposed to vacate his seat for Dhami. Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya and four other BJP MLAs, too, had offered to give up their seats for Dhami, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan had said.

Advertisement

The Champawat seat is adjacent to Khatima.

The BJP created history in the hill state by retaining power as every other previous government was voted out in the past. It won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Dhami, a Thakur leader, was first sworn in as the chief minister last July. As a former president of the BJP youth wing, Dhami enjoys cordial relations with the young cadre. The party believes Dhami helped in checking anti-incumbency to a certain extent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.