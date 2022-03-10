Polling is underway in Roorkee Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 today, February 14. The Roorkee Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10. Read the full story here.
A News18 creative on key facts about the state of Uttarakhand ahead of election results 2022 on Thursday, March 10. Read here.
The party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also arrived in Dehradun on Sunday, making the speculations stronger. When asked the purpose of his visit, Vijayvargiya, better known as ‘political spin doctor’, said he was in Uttarakhand for ‘personal’ reasons. However, later in the evening he held a meeting with the state’s top leaders including chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Read the full story here.
Counting of votes in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will start at 8 am on March 10. The initial trends will indicate a possible outcome by around mid-day but the final results will be clear only by the evening. Read the full story here.
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat had on February 21 claimed his Congress party will win 45-48 seats in the assembly polls this time owing to a strong anti-incumbency wave. Election to the 70-member assembly in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 and the results are to be announced on March 10.
“If we compare the 2002 assembly polls with the 2022 assembly polls we are in a better position this time. In 2002 we won the polls on the strength of our positivity while the anti-incumbency against the BJP government at that time was not as strong as this time," Rawat said. “In comparison to 2002 there is more positivity in Congress in 2022 and so is the anti-incumbency against the BJP. So we are confident of winning 45-48 seats and forming the government," he said.
The BJP has started working on plans to form a government in case of a fractured mandate in Uttarakhand. As exit polls hinted at a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand, the ruling party is now banking on independents and regional outfits to form the government in the state.
Expressing confidence of winning the majority in Uttarakhand, a senior BJP functionary told IANS that the party will form the government and like-minded individuals will support if fall short of halfway mark. “If we fail to cross the halfway mark then we will seek support from independents and other like-minded people. We are in touch with some people and few will resign to help us form the government," he said.
Taking lessons from the 2017 Assembly elections when in two states the Congress could not form the government despite being the single-largest party, the party has asked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to camp in Dehradun and senior leader Ajay Maken in Punjab.
The Congress camp is also keeping a close watch on the situation with central party observer Dipendra Hooda, party in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, poll campaign head Harish Rawat and PCC president Ganesh Godiya holding meetings. While many exit polls have given either the BJP or Congress a majority in the 70-member Assembly, several of them have predicted a close fight between the two major players or a hung assembly - a scenario in which the role of independents and regional outfits like the AAP, SP, BSP and UKD will become significant in government formation.
In Uttarakhand, BJP general secretary and strategist Kailash Vijayvargiya held meetings with former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other leaders. Vijayvargiya had earlier been active in state politics at the time of the rebellion by Congress MLAs against the then chief minister Harish Rawat, which had led to the imposition of President’s rule in the state.
Several exit polls have predicted a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand and the suspense was palpable as political parties sent out feelers for possible post-poll tie-ups. Soon after exit polls on Monday indicated towards a hung assembly, BJP leaders and strategists in Uttarakhand began internal confabulations over the possible post-poll scenarios that may emerge in the state after Uttarakhand assembly election results.
The Election Commission will count the votes for 70-assembly Uttarakhand elections on Thursday. Along with Uttarakhand, four other states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are also expecting for the assembly election results to be announced on March 10.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The politically volatile state of Uttarakhand is set to witness a tight fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Thursday (March 10) as the Election Commission will begin counting of votes for assembly elections in Uttarakhand, along with four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
Both the Congress and the BJP were favoured by different exit polls to win the assembly polls. The ABP News-CVoter forecast an edge for the Congress in Uttarakhand, giving the party 32-38 seats in the 70-member assembly and the BJP 26-32 seats.
Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence for the BJP’s victory. “All exit polls are showing that BJP will form government with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out. People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form government,” he said.
