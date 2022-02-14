Uttarakhand Election: Stakes High for Dhami, Cong’s Poster Boy Rawat; Acid Test for Newbie AAP

Uttarakhand votes today in a closely fought election between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress. This election will also be an acid test for Delhi-based Aam Adami Party (AAP), which has entered the fray for the first time, desperately seeking a sizeable vote share.

The two-decade-old Himalayan state has never voted twice for a single party. The BJP, which swept state polls five years ago, however, said it will create history by winning for the consecutive second term.

The BJP replaced two of its chief ministers last year before finally bringing in the incumbent 45 years old Pushkar Singh Dhami. In contrast is the Congress’s poster boy and former chief minister, Harish Rawat, 72, who also happens to be the head of his party’s campaign committee.

Advertisement

The stakes are high for the two top leaders amid no clear visible wave in favour of any of the two parties.

>How the BJP is Placed?

After being sworn in as the chief minister in July last year, the two times’ MLA from Khatima constituency, Dhami, has tried to put the house in order. For him, it’s a two-fold challenge, to win his own seat for the third consecutive term and make the BJP victorious in the election. In Khatima, the CM’s opponent is Congress’s Bhuwan Kapri.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said the BJP will spring a surprise in this election. He has focused on building the Hindutva leader image by pressing hard on core issues of the BJP such as the Uniform Civil Code and love jihad. However, this is also a fact that Uttarakhand typically had voted on the basic issues. With the number of party candidates facing anti-incumbency, it may not be a cakewalk for the saffron party. It is worth noting that rebellion candidates were hard to manage for the BJP and can play spoilsport in half a dozen seats.

The silver lining, however, is, that the BJP’s win in Uttarakhand will cement Dhami’s base in the party who was picked for the coveted CM’s post over other senior claimants.

Advertisement

>Positioning of the Congress

The BJP’s contender, Congress, in the last few weeks, witnessed fierce inner-party conflict, which was also reflected in the ticket distribution. Nonetheless, the party spin doctors smartly managed rebellions in many of its seats. Among the top leaders of the Congress, former chief minister Harish Rawat is the tallest leader besides leader of opposition Pritam Singh.

“This election is very crucial for the Congress. It’s a do-or-die situation for us. Others will occupy space if we miss the bus," Rawat had told News18. The septuagenarian leader is contesting from Lalkuan – a relatively new constituency for him.

Advertisement

In 2017, as a sitting CM, Rawat lost from both the seats he contested. Lalkuan falls under the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar parliamentary constituency, which Rawat had contested in 2019 and lost to the BJP with a huge margin. In Lalkuan, he is facing a Congress rebel, Sandhya Dalakoti, and BJP’s local candidate Mohan Bisht.

Losing the election will be a big setback for Rawat’s political innings while winning would open the doors as he is also seen as the chief ministerial face of the Congress if the party is voted to power.

Advertisement

Interestingly, like Punjab where chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was projected as the Congress CM candidate, the party avoided taking any such step in Uttarakhand, fearing a backlash from within.

>Other Prominent Faces & Factors

BJP cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, party president Madan Kaushik are prominent faces contesting elections.

Advertisement

Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, former ministers Surendra Negi, Hira Singh, former Speaker Govind Kunjwal and Dalit leader Yashpal Arya are important leaders from the opposition.

The new entrant in state politics, AAP, has its CM face Col Ajay Kothiyal in a triangular contest from the Gangotri constituency. The AAP’s vote share could decide the fate of the Congress and BJP. It is expected to get 8-10% of the total votes polled.

There are two more parties to watch out for – the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the state’s oldest regional party – Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD). The BSP is banking upon trusted combination of Muslims and Dalits as the party claims to have worked much in three constituencies in the Haridwar district.

The state’s oldest regional party, UKD, though was out of the race in the last election but this time it is in a fight over two seats – Dwarahat and Devprayag.

In the 70-seat assembly in Uttarakhand, 29 are from the Kumaon region and the remaining 41 are from Garhwal, and a total of 632 candidates, including 45 women are in the fray. Around 81.72 lakh people will vote today, including nearly 40 lakh women and 42 lakh men.

There are 11,697 polling booths and 156 model booths (with some amenities), 101 Sakhi Booths (all women booths). Dhikala is the booth with the least number of voters, that is, only 14, while booths with maximum voters are Nagla Imarti (Khanpur seat) and Gadi Negi (Jaspur seat) with 1,248 voters each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.