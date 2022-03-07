Uttarakhand Polls: BJP Works on Plan B Ahead of Results, Congress Worried About Candidates

As the counting day of nears for Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the BJP seems to be working on a plan B to form a government in case of a hung assembly. The party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also arrived in Dehradun on Sunday, making the speculations stronger.

When asked the purpose of his visit, Vijayvargiya, better known as ‘political spin doctor’, said he was in Uttarakhand for ‘personal’ reasons. However, later in the evening he held a meeting with the state’s top leaders including chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to sources, the BJP leaders broadly discussed a strategy to deal with a situation if any party fails to reach the magic figure of 36 – the minimum number required in a 70 member house to form a government.

The Political Dynamics in Uttarakhand

Political strategists have assessed that the BJP and opposition Congress are in a direct fight in as many as 61 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. In the remaining nine seats, it is either independent candidates or BSP and UKD candidates who could hold the key in an event of a hung assembly.

Mayawati-led BSP is said to be in the fray in the seats in the Haridwar district. Similarly, the oldest regional party UKD has a better chance in two seats. In another four seats, a regional outfit and independents appear to be strong.

However BSP’s former legislator and candidate from the Laksar seat, Mohammad Shehzad said none have approached him and neither he has approached any leader.

“Mein bikne wala item nahi. Hamari neta he sab kuch tay karengi (I am not for sale. Our leader Mayawati will take a final call)" he said.

The BSP’s leader statement came at a time when BJP’s sitting MLA and candidate from Laksar, Sanjay Gupta alleged state party president Madan Kaushik for helping BSP candidates during the polls.

Meanwhile, BJP sitting MLA and candidate from Badrinath seat, Mahendra Bhatt accepted party was in touch with ‘would be’ MLAs including Congress candidates.

“Earlier too Congress MLAs had joined BJP. Many Congress candidates who could win are in our touch. Besides candidates from other parties are also in contact" Bhatt claimed.

What the Congress Plans to Do

The opposition camp of Congress is concerned about the ongoing developments. Nonetheless, the party maintained they will form the government on their own. At the same time, it feels BJP could try to poach their leaders.

“BJP is known for using nefarious tactics. We will foil their plans if any" said Ganesh Godiyal, Congress president. He denied that his party was mulling to send the party candidates to a safer place. This is a media speculation" Godiyal added.

The Congress sources suggest going by the past experience in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the Congress is planning to send the would-be MLAs in Congress-ruled Rajasthan right after the counting is over on March 10.

