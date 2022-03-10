Valpoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Valpoi seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Vishvesh Prabhu (MGP), Tukaram Bharat Parab (RGP), Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (BJP), Rohidas Sada Gaonkar (IND), Satyavijay Naik (AAP), Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar (INC), Sudesh Madhukar Parab (JMBP), Devidas Gaonkar (SHS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 82%, which is -6.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Valpoi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.19 Valpoi (Valpoy) (वालपोइ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Valpoi is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 31,076 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,350 were male and 15,726 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Valpoi in 2022 is: 1,024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,835 eligible electors, of which 14,332 were male,14,503 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,094 eligible electors, of which 13,168 were male, 12,926 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Valpoi in 2017 was 6. In 2012, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane of INC won in this seat defeating Satyavijay Subrai Naik of BJP by a margin of 5,678 which was 22.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Satyavijay Subrai Naik of BJP by a margin of 2,939 votes which was 12.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.66% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19 Valpoi Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.02%, while it was 89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Valpoi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.19 Valpoi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 46. In 2012, there were 46 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.19 Valpoi comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: 1. Nagargao, 2. Sanvordem, 3. Cotorem, 4. Guleli and 5. Valpoi (Municipal Council) in Satari Taluka; Saza Usgao in Ponda Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Valpoi constituency, which are: Sanquelim, Poriem, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Sanvordem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Belgaum and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka.

The total area covered by Valpoi is approximately 299 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Valpoi is: 15°31’41.2"N 74°10’47.3"E.

