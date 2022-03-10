Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Varanasi North seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashfaque (SP), Gulerana Sabassum (INC), Ravindra Jaiswal (BJP), Shyam Prakash (BSP), Dr. Ashish Kumar Jaiswal (AAP), Harish Mishra (AIMIM), Asif Iqbal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.82%, which is -2.41% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ravindra Jaiswal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Varanasi North results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.388 Varanasi North (Banaras Uttar) (वाराणसी उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi North is part of Varanasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,31,952 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,131 were male and 1,50,808 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Varanasi North in 2019 was: 833 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,24,812 eligible electors, of which 2,12,716 were male,1,71,858 female and 29 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,46,724 eligible electors, of which 1,92,216 were male, 1,54,486 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Varanasi North in 2017 was 55. In 2012, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ravindra Jaiswal of BJP won in this seat defeating Abdul Samad Ansari of INC by a margin of 45,502 which was 19.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravindra Jaiswal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sujit Kumar Maurya of BSP by a margin of 2,336 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 388 Varanasi North Assembly segment of the 77. Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 28 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Varanasi North are: Ashfaque (SP), Gulerana Sabassum (INC), Ravindra Jaiswal (BJP), Shyam Prakash (BSP), Dr. Ashish Kumar Jaiswal (AAP), Harish Mishra (AIMIM), Asif Iqbal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.23%, while it was 52.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Varanasi North went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.388 Varanasi North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 357. In 2012, there were 352 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.388 Varanasi North comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 1, 2, 4 to 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 51, 60, 61, 73, 79, 82 and 84 in Varanasi (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Varanasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Varanasi North constituency, which are: Shivpur, Ajagara, Rohaniya, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt.. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Varanasi North is approximately 43 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Varanasi North is: 25°21’02.5"N 82°59’01.7"E.

The geographic coordinates of Varanasi North is: 25°21'02.5"N 82°59'01.7"E.

