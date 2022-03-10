Velim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Velim seat in Goa. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Filipe Nery Rodrigues (NCP), Dsilva Savio (INC), Benjamin Silva (TMC), Savio Rodrigues (BJP), Dagley Fernandes (RGP), Cruz Silva (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.41%, which is -3.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Filipe Nery Rodrigues of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Velim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.35 Velim (वेलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Velim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 31,267 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,810 were male and 16,457 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Velim in 2022 is: 1,111 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,178 eligible electors, of which 14,970 were male,16,208 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,336 eligible electors, of which 14,202 were male, 15,134 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Velim in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Filipe Nery Rodrigues of INC won in this seat defeating Benjamin Silva of IND by a margin of 5,253 which was 22.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Benjamin Silva of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Filipe Nery Rodrigues of INC by a margin of 4,926 votes which was 22.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 59.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 35 Velim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Velim are: Filipe Nery Rodrigues (NCP), Dsilva Savio (INC), Benjamin Silva (TMC), Savio Rodrigues (BJP), Dagley Fernandes (RGP), Cruz Silva (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.41%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.49%, while it was 75.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Velim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.35 Velim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 44. In 2012, there were 44 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.35 Velim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Sarzora, 2. Assolna, 3. Velim, 4. Chinchinim, 5. Sao Jose de Areal and 6. Dramapur in Salcete Taluka; Dicarpale village in Davorlim Saza of Salcete Taluka;

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Velim constituency, which are: Benaulim, Navelim, Curtorim, Cuncolim, Quepem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Velim is approximately 60 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Velim is: 15°12’27.0"N 73°59’10.0"E.

