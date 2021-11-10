VHP to Hold Malayalam Month of Vrischikam as a ‘Prayerful Month’

The Kerala unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to organise the Malayalam month of Vrischikam starting from November 16, 2021, as a prayerful month, as a ‘solution to the natural calamities and unrest in Kerala allegedly occurring after the Sabarimala ritual violations’.

According to a statement issued by VHP, Hindu temples and households should chant the Ayyappa Mantra which begins with ‘Om Bhootanatha Sadananda’ 108 times in the evening during the month as per the instructions of Mata Amrithanandamayi.

VHP State President Viji Thampi and General Secretary VR Rajasekharan requested the Ayyappa devotees and temple committees to take part in this ritual ‘to contain natural calamities and for the peace and tranquillity of human beings and all living beings’.

Kerala has been witnessing natural calamities every year with the 2018 floods which killed 483 persons and about a million people were affected. It was described as the worst flood in Kerala in nearly a century after the one in 1924.

In 2019, a total of 120 people have died due to rain-related incidents in a gap of ten days in August. The 2020 flood in Kerala marked the third year in a row of severe monsoon flooding and during the heavy rainfall over the monsoon period from June 1 to August 18, all 14 districts were affected with 104 dead and 40 injured.

Major reported incidents in relation to flooding include a landslide in Pettimudy in Idukki district on August 6, claiming 66 lives and an Air India plane crash on August 7, 2020, that caused the death of 21 people.

Women of reproductive age were not permitted to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple and in September 2018, the Supreme Court ruled it as unconstitutional and all pilgrims regardless of gender could enter the temple. This ruling faced heavy objection from the Hindu organisations and protests.

However, two women activists, belonging to the previously barred age group, defying ongoing turmoils, entered the temple through the rear gate, in the early hours of January 2, 2019. When this action was brought to the notice of the temple priests and authorities, the temple was closed for purification.

