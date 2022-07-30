The stage is set for the August 6 vice-presidential election where NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar has been pitted against Opposition joint candidate Margaret Alva. Given the NDA’s numbers in Parliament, Dhankhar is likely to succeed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu whose term of office comes to an end on August 10.

According to Article 65 of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President, who is also ex officio Chairman of the Council of the States (Rajya Sabha), shall act as President in the event of the occurrence of any vacancy in the office of the President by reason of his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise.

In the history, there have been instances when the Vice President went on to become the President of India. Here’s a look at the personalities who were first elected as Vice presidents and later became Presidents.

Advertisement

1) Dr S Radhakrishnan

Born on September 5, 1888, Dr S Radhakrishnan served as Vice-President of India from 1952 to 1962. After two terms as Vice President, he succeeded Dr Rajendra Prasad as the President of India in 1962 and remained in office in 1967. Dr Radhakrishnan passed away on April 17, 1975.

2) Dr Zakir Hussain

Dr Zakir Hussain assumed the office of vice-president on May 13, 1967. After five years as Vice President, he succeeded Dr Radhakrishnan as the third President of India in 1967. He served as the President till his untimely death in May 1969.

3) V V Giri

VV Giri took over as the Vice President of India on May 13, 1967. After Hussain’s death, Giri also took charge as the acting president. Later, he resigned from both the posts- vice-president and acting president- to contest the presidential election. Giri was sworn in as the President of India on August 24, 1969.

4) R Venkataraman

Advertisement

Ramaswami Venkataraman served as the Vice President of India from August 31, 1984. Three years later, he resigned from the post and succeeded Gyani Zail Singh as the next President 25 July, 1987.

5) Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma

After R Venkataram’s resignation as the Vice President, the election for the post was announced and 27 candidates filed their nomination. On scrutiny, the Returning Officer found only one nomination valid, that of Shankar Dayal Sharma, according to India Today. Sharma was elected unopposed to the post of vice-president in 1987. After his tenure as Vice President ended on July 24, 1992, Sharma succeeded R Venkataraman as the President. He served as the President till July 25, 1997.

6) K R Narayanan

Advertisement

K R Narayanan won the vice-presidential election following resignation of Shankar Dayal Sharma resigned as vice-president in 1992. He remained in office till July 24, 1997. He also contested 1997 Presidential elections and defeated T N Seshan to become the next President of India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here