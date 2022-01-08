'Victory on March 10': Political Parties Exude Confidence in Winning Assembly Polls, Welcome EC Guidelines

Political parties on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission’s announcement of dates for polls to be held in five states. The Election Commission announced that polls will be conducted in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, while the results for all the states will be declared on March 10.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, people will give a chance to the BJP to serve the state once again.

“I have faith that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the people in Uttar Pradesh will give a chance to BJP again and will express their faith on the development and public welfare works done by the BJP government in the BJP," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi. “I appeal to all the workers to take our achievements to the public with full dedication," he added.

BJP chief JP Nadda exuded confidence that the party will be victorious in all the states. “In the upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will again get the blessings of the people. BJP will return to power with a thumping majority and will take the work of service and development to new heights," Nadda said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the BJP will return to power with an “overwhelming majority". Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases, starting from February 10.

“We welcome the festival of democracy. With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government’s achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP will form government with absolute majority in the state. “Samajwadi Party has accepted its defeat before the elections only," he said.

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his party is ready to contest the assembly polls in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. AAP will contest elections is four states- Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the people in Uttar Pradesh will bid farewell to the BJP government. “People in Uttar Pradesh are set to bid farewell to the BJP government. These dates will mark a huge change in the state. Rules will be followed by Samajwadi Party, but the Election Commission should make sure the ruling party follows these guidelines," Akhilesh said.

BSP chief Mayawati said that the party leaders have been given strict instructions to comply with the party discipline and the Model Code of Conduct.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Not only in Punjab but we will form government in other states also. The government cannot be formed in Uttar Pradesh without Congress. In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi ji will be our face along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. This is 1+1 = 11 ki jodi."

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party will contest these polls in five states with all its might and energy, and form governments with a big majority. The elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the counting will take place on March 10.

“We call upon all BJP karyakartas to ensure the party’s victory in all these states while following all Covid protocols," the BJP said in a tweet.

In the politically important Uttar Pradesh, voting will start from the western region and move towards the east over seven phases. Elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in the state in the seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

For Manipur’s 60 assembly constituencies, elections will held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while polling in Goa (40 seats), Punjab (117 seats) and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will be held on February 14. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the five states with the announcement of the elections.

