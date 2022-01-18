Video War II: Gun-toting ‘Kamal Nath’ Emerges as Saviour in Viral Video

Amid Covid-19 restrictions, the social media war seems to be heating up between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party in Madhya Pradesh as a video has gone viral on social media in which MPCC chief Kamal Nath is seen in a hero avtar, ‘fighting the misrule’ of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The video seems to be another spell of an online tussle between the mainstream parties as several similar videos attacking each other had surfaced in social media ahead of the Assembly polls in 2018. The parties though had refuted any linkages to such online content then.

Titled ‘Kamal Nath returns in the year 2023’, the one-minute video shows Nath as a hero fighting ‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jungle Raj’. The video also mentions issues like rapes, farmers’ suicides, unemployment, atrocities on tribals and other issues.

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, Home Minister Narottam Mishra speaking to the media urged the MPCC chief to also share videos on his services to the society. “He is holding a gun, is it Afghanistan?" asked the minister.

Youth Congress state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi commenting on the video said that it’s not from the party but youths hassled with joblessness and other issues are expressing their feelings through the video on social media.

One of the videos had depicted Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Dushasan and Nath as Lord Krishna. The morphed video also depicts senior BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra and Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma, as Kauravas.

The BJP had complained to the Election Commission of India on the same and cyber police in another video issue.

Advertisement

The spoof war had kicked off after a video where CM Shivraj was shown as Angad had gone viral then. In the same video, Kamal Nath was depicted as Ravana and other Congress leaders as his kin.

Bollywood flicks like Bahubali, Singham and others were morphed by online creators to use them in political context for months in 2018.

The latest video on Nath only seems beginning of the rerun to the bitter video war of 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.