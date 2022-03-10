Vikasnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Vikasnagar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Swaraj Singh (IND), Gurumel Singh Rathod (IND), Deshraj (BSP), Nav Prabhat (INC), Munna Singh Chauhan (BJP), Praveen Bansal (AAP), Raghuveer Singh Mehta (SP), Priti Thapliyal (UKD), Sandeep Duby (IND), Bhupendra Kumar Tomar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.18%, which is 4.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Munna Singh Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vikasnagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.16 Vikasnagar (विकासनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Vikasnagar is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.5%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,07,308 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 55,643 were male and 51,659 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vikasnagar in 2022 is: 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,09,208 eligible electors, of which 58,161 were male,51,040 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 93,524 eligible electors, of which 50,453 were male, 43,071 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vikasnagar in 2017 was 593. In 2012, there were 611 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Munna Singh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Navprabhat of INC by a margin of 6,418 which was 8.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nav Prabhat of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kuldeep Kumar of BJP by a margin of 9,857 votes which was 14.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16 Vikasnagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Vikasnagar are: Swaraj Singh (IND), Gurumel Singh Rathod (IND), Deshraj (BSP), Nav Prabhat (INC), Munna Singh Chauhan (BJP), Praveen Bansal (AAP), Raghuveer Singh Mehta (SP), Priti Thapliyal (UKD), Sandeep Duby (IND), Bhupendra Kumar Tomar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.7%, while it was 72.5% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Vikasnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.16 Vikasnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 135. In 2012, there were 125 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.16 Vikasnagar comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 1-Binhar East, 2-Binhar West, 3-Ambari, 4-Prithvipur, 5- Enfield Grant, 6-Dhakrani, 8-Fatehpur, 9-West Hopetown 2, 10- West Hopetown 1, 11-Kedarwala, 12-Rudrapur of Vikasnagar KC, 11-ABC-Vikasnagar NPP and Herverat Pur ‘Nagarpanchayat’ of 2- Vikasnagar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Vikasnagar constituency, which are: Chakrata, Dhanolti, Mussoorie, Sahaspur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sirmaur district of Himchal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Vikasnagar is approximately 220 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vikasnagar is: 30°27’41.4"N 77°48’40.0"E.

