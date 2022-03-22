Vikramaditya Singh, Son of Ex-Min Karan Singh, Quits Cong, Says Party ‘Disconnected’ With J&K’s Realities

Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress leader and grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday announced his resignation from the grand old party and said his views on critical issues related to Jammu and Kashmir don’t align with the party. He also accused the party of remaining “disconnected with ground realities".

Taking to Twitter, he said, “I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities."

“It is my belief that INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in the letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Vikramaditya is the son of veteran Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh. Vikramaditya had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Udhampur constituency of Jammu and Kashmir from the Congress. He was also nominated a Member of the Legislative Council of J&K in 2015.

Before INC, he had joined Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August 2015 but he resigned as member of Legislative council in 2017.

