Villagers Returning to Bogtui in Rampurhat Amid Heightened Security, CBI Starts Probe

With additional security measures like installation of over 50 CCTV cameras, police presence at newly-established camps and regular patrolling, local residents have begun returning to the Bogtui village in Rampurhat.

Meanwhile, as part of its probe into the issue, CBI has today begun speaking to eyewitnesses in the area.

Eight people were burnt alive in their homes by a mob in Bogtui village in Rampurhat area in the district, following the killing of local Trinamool Congress’s Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh on Monday, in an incident that has led to widespread revulsion across the country and has also sparked a political firestorm. Twenty-two people have been arrested so far.

Amid confidence building measures by the police and local administration, some villagers were seen coming back to Bogtui this morning.

Some villagers with their luggage’s were seen coming back to his home. Sheik Moti told News18.com, “ We have come to see , we have stayed during day time yesterday and went back in the evening. Now there is so much of police so we wanted to come back. Still we are not getting confidence to stay here at night . What if something happens again?"

Though not completely sure about returning, but some villagers have expressed confidence for taking the initiative to come back.

Another villager Babar Ali said “We are staying since yesterday, we have got confidence. We hope for peace now."

Interestingly, Anarul the main accused block president of TMC, has said yesterday that this is conspiracy and on the crime day he did not receive any call from villagers .

On the other hand the CBI team will visit Batashpur where some of the villagers are staying and the team is likely to visit hospital too .

Yesterday the CBI team took case details from SIT and held a detailed meeting regarding the issue.

The Central Forensic team also took samples from the crime spot. They did 3D laser scanning and took the entire area’s 3D representation, sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Saumitra Khan will sit on a dharna in front of SDO office in Rampurhat seeking justice for the victims.

(With inputs from Akshay Dibar)

