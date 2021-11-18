Home » News » Politics » Vir Das Won't Be Allowed to Perform in MP, Says Narottam Mishra After Uproar Over Video

We won't allow such jesters to perform, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. (Image: News18/File)
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said comedian Vir Das, who is facing police complaints over his monologue I come from two Indias, would not be allowed to perform in the state.

Das, who is in the US right now, on Monday uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled “I come from two Indias", which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

The Mumbai-based stand-up comic, who has also dabbled in cinema, had touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

We won’t allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it," Mishra, who is also the MP government’s spokesman, told .

