Virendra Sachdeva New BJP Chief for Delhi as Adesh Gupta Quits Post MCD Poll Debacle

The appointment came after Adesh Gupta resigned from the post of Delhi BJP President following the MCD poll debacle

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP Leaders Adesh Gupta and Virend Sachdeva (Image/ Twitter)
BJP Leaders Adesh Gupta and Virend Sachdeva (Image/ Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the new working president of the Delhi unit of the party till further arrangements. Sachdeva is presently serving as Delhi BJP vice president.

The appointment came after Adesh Gupta resigned from the post of Delhi BJP President following the party’s defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

“The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," the BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: December 11, 2022, 13:28 IST
last updated: December 11, 2022, 14:34 IST
