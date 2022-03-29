'Vote At Your Own Risk...': TMC MLA 'Threatens' BJP Supporters Ahead of Asansol Bypolls | WATCH

The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the ruling TMC in West Bengal after a purported video of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress MLA Naren Chakraborty “threatening" the saffron party voters ahead of the Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls went viral.

Citing the video, the BJP has alleged that Chakraborty, a TMC MLA from Pandaveswar, can be seen issuing “open threats" to BJP voters and supporters ahead of the by-polls. “Those who are hardcore BJP supporters, who cannot be influenced, they have to be threatened. Tell them, ‘If you go to vote, we will assume you will vote for BJP. Then, after the vote, where you will be is at your own risk. And if you don’t go to vote, we will assume that you are supporting us, you stay well, go about your job or business, we are with you’," Chakraborty was purportedly heard saying in Bengali to TMC workers in the viral video which appears to be a meeting on elections preparations.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, said, “Naren Chakraborty; @AITCofficial MLA of Pandabeswar Assembly can be seen issuing diktats to his underlings; how to stop BJP supporters from voting. Pandabeswar Assembly Segment falls under Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency where bypoll is going to be held in about two weeks time."

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also shared the video and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against the TMC MLA. “TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note," Malviya tweeted.

According to news agency IANS, a BJP delegation will meet the ECI today evening demanding action against the TMC MLA, while another BJP delegation will meet the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal.

The bypoll to Asansol was necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC last September.

