Wangkhei Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Wangkhei seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Okram Henry (BJP), Yumkham Erabot Singh (NPP), Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh (INC), Thangjam Arunkumar (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 86.23%, which is 1.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Okram Henry Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wangkhei results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.15 Wangkhei (वांगखेई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Wangkhei is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 34976 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,849 were male and 18,126 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wangkhei in 2019 was: 1,076 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 34,914 eligible electors, of which 16,815 were male,18,099 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 30,860 eligible electors, of which 14,834 were male, 16,026 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wangkhei in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 120 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Okram Henry Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Yumkham Erabot Singh of BJP by a margin of 4,336 which was 14.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yumkham Erabot Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Henry Okram of MSCP by a margin of 1,576 votes which was 6.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 15 Wangkhei Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Wangkhei are: Okram Henry (BJP), Yumkham Erabot Singh (NPP), Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh (INC), Thangjam Arunkumar (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.95%, while it was 79.57% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Wangkhei went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.15 Wangkhei Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 50. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.15 Wangkhei comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Wangkhei constituency, which are: Sagolband, Thangmeiband, Heingang, Khurai, Yaiskul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Wangkhei is approximately 137 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Wangkhei is: 24°50’51.7"N 93°59’01.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wangkhei results.

