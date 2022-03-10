Wangkhem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Wangkhem seat in Manipur. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Laishram Domen Singh (IND), Md Abdul Halim (IND), Prof. (Dr.) Nimai Chand Luwang (RPOIA), Kangabam Jadu Singh (JDU), Yumnam Nabachandra Singh (BJP), Kharibam Jiban Singh (NPP), Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC), Oinam Haridas Singh (NCP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.04%, which is -1.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Keisham Meghachandra Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wangkhem results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.32 Wangkhem (वांगखेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Wangkhem is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 32216 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,907 were male and 16,307 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wangkhem in 2019 was: 1,025 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,247 eligible electors, of which 15,351 were male,15,896 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,866 eligible electors, of which 13,331 were male, 13,535 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Wangkhem in 2017 was 176. In 2012, there were 120 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Keisham Meghachandra Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Yumnam Nabachandra Singh of NEINDP by a margin of 2,880 which was 10.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 39.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Keisham Meghachandra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Nimaichand Luwang of MPP by a margin of 2,956 votes which was 12.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.41% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 32 Wangkhem Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Wangkhem are: Laishram Domen Singh (IND), Md Abdul Halim (IND), Prof. (Dr.) Nimai Chand Luwang (RPOIA), Kangabam Jadu Singh (JDU), Yumnam Nabachandra Singh (BJP), Kharibam Jiban Singh (NPP), Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC), Oinam Haridas Singh (NCP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 91.6%, while it was 88.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Wangkhem went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.32 Wangkhem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.32 Wangkhem comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Wangkhem constituency, which are: Heirok, Thoubal, Andro, Keirao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Wangkhem is approximately 74 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Wangkhem is: 24°41’56.0"N 94°05’00.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wangkhem results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.