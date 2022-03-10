Wangoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Md.Fajur Rahim of INC leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Wangoi seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Oinam Lukhoi Singh (BJP), Khuraijam Loken Singh (NPP), Salam Joy Singh (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 94.76%, which is 0.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Oinam Lukhoi Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.22 Wangoi (वांगोई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Wangoi is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 27878 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,775 were male and 14,103 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wangoi in 2019 was: 1,024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,714 eligible electors, of which 13,588 were male,14,126 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,719 eligible electors, of which 12,591 were male, 13,128 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wangoi in 2017 was 91. In 2012, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Oinam Lukhoi Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Khuraijam Loken Singh of NPEP by a margin of 36 which was 0.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 28.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Oinam Lukhoi Singh of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Salam Joy Singh of NCP by a margin of 182 votes which was 0.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22 Wangoi Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Wangoi are: Oinam Lukhoi Singh (BJP), Khuraijam Loken Singh (NPP), Salam Joy Singh (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.67%, while it was 91.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Wangoi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.22 Wangoi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.22 Wangoi comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Wangoi constituency, which are: Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Langthabal, Lilong, Wabgai, Keirao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Wangoi is approximately 494 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Wangoi is: 24°41’22.2"N 93°57’04.3"E.

