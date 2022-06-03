Want a Strong Opposition in Country, Have No Personal Issues With Anyone, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed dynastic politics and said he favoured a strong opposition in the country. Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind’s ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country. He said those gripped with “parivarwad" (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills.

He said dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.