Want to Make Chennai a World-Class City: City's 1st Dalit Mayor Priya Rajan to News18

Priya Rajan, 28, at first did not believe the congratulatory messages that came on her phone, saying she was elected as the mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation. She then called her father, senior Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary R Rajan, who confirmed it.

“I was thrilled and surprised. I am still coming to terms with it. It is a big responsibility and I plan to do my best," Priya told News18 in an exclusive interview, while trying to manage a hectic schedule of visiting senior DMK leaders after taking charge as Chennai’s first Dalit mayor.

Elected unopposed, the post Priya has been sworn into is considered significant in the history of Tamil Nadu politics, as it was previously held by chief minister MK Stalin and health minister Ma Subramanian.

Advertisement

For Priya, politics is in her blood. She is the daughter of ‘Perambur’ R Rajan, a senior DMK functionary in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and the niece of another former DMK MLA ‘Chengai’ Sivam.

“Even though I come from a political family, I always wanted to be a teacher. I was never forced into politics, but I was always interested. I never envisioned myself as a mayor," she told News18 over the phone from Chennai.

Priya joined the DMK at the age of 18 and holds an MCom degree.

ALSO READ | Chennai Corporation Witnesses Women Majority in the Council: Here Are Some Interesting Picks

Married to Chennai-based IT professional Venkatesan, the young mayor was all praise for her apolitical husband.

“This is all so new for him. Until we got married, he had never entered Anna Arivaalayam, the DMK headquarters. He would accompany me and patiently watch the leaders go about their discussion and business. As my father was in the DMK, I would go there often, but it was so different and new for him. Today, he is my greatest strength," she said.

Speaking about her new role, Priya says she values the responsibility CM Stalin has given her and understands the needs of her people. Her family has been with the DMK for decades and she considers both DMK supremo Dr M Karunanidhi and his son Stalin her political gurus.

Advertisement

She recalled an incident when she was seven years old and wanted to meet Karunanidhi or Kalaignar as he is reverentially called by his cadre.

Priya had accompanied her family to attend a cousin’s wedding in a hall, which was located just behind the DMK headquarters. There were murmurs that Kalaignar was coming to the party office.

Advertisement

“I was so excited and decided to see him. I went around the wedding hall towards the party office to catch a glimpse. There were so many supporters and I was this small girl trying to push my way towards the stage where he was sitting," she narrated.

Adamant that she wanted to meet the DMK supremo, Priya asked one of the party workers to take her to the stage.

Advertisement

“The man refused, saying I was too small to go on stage and that I should go back to my parents. Thirty minutes later, I saw Kalaignar heading towards his car. I squeezed myself through the crowd and waved out. He reached out for my hand. I saw love, compassion and humility, all in his smile," Priya said.

Calling that a defining moment in her life, the newly appointed mayor said Karunanidhi’s successor Stalin and his work further inspired her to take up politics more seriously.

Advertisement

After her oathtaking ceremony, Priya thanked the DMK chief and Stalin for giving a Dalit woman the responsibility.

“I will consult with the CM whenever required to discharge my duties efficiently. I will help make Chennai a world-class city and an example for other cities to emulate."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.