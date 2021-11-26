‘Want to Shunt the Saffron from Uttarakhand’: Harish Rawat Accuses BJP of Misleading People with ‘Big Lies’

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday accused the BJP of misleading people with lies and said that the Congress’s aim is to shunt the saffron party from the state.

Speaking exclusively to News18 at the ‘Rising Uttarakhand’ event in Dehradun, Rawat said, “We aim to shunt the BJP from Uttarakhand. People are upset due to inflation. I am concerned about the people. What the public is saying in the election is important."

Rawat said that the BJP has fulfilled its promise of ‘15 lakhs in people’s bank accounts’ “only in dreams". “The BJP is trying to mislead the people with big lies. I am sure that the sun will shine in the Gairsain town. The BJP has got a lot of pain in the stomach due to the leaders who left the Congress. They are destroying the green farming of the BJP."

Advertisement

“It is necessary to have a Legislative Council to bring political stability in Uttarakhand," he said, adding this was his personal opinion and not that of the party.

Taking up the issue of state capital, Rawat said, if the Congress comes to power, the capital will be in Gairsain. “I don’t talk about miracles like the BJP does," he added.

“Whenever the BJP has come to power, inflation has increased by multiple folds. Modi ji brought double engine but could not tell how to run it. Uttarakhand was shamed when the scam related to Covid testing emerged from there," Rawat said.

“I appeal to the people to form a government of absolute majority, so that the MLAs do not have to be counted every morning and evening."

Advertisement

Talking about the recent upheaval in the Punjab Congress and the never-ending feud between PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Rawat said: “Now we are in the election race. We have performed a painless surgery in Punjab. Sidhu was the first to hit the sixes and now he is slowly playing the game of ‘test’ as well."

Asked about whether he will be the CM face for the Congress in Uttarakhand, he said, “I am a servant and you are talking to the worker of a winning party."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.