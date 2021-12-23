Wanted In Drug Case, Where Is Bikram Majithia? In Stronghold Constituency, People Say His Magic Fading

Faded banners and hardly any poster at the main markets - the streets of Majitha during the election season say a lot about the constituency’s MLA, Bikram Majithia who is seemingly on the run.

News18 spent a day in Majitha, near Amritsar, on Wednesday when a lookout circular was issued against Majithia in the drug case. No one knows where Majithia is, with speculation that he is hiding in some other state and exploring legal options to avoid arrest. In Majitha too, people are looking for him as he has not been seen there for a long time, people living here told News18. He is a three-time MLA from here, winning the seat since year 2007 and is the brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Badal. In the Akali Dal, he is considered a vote-puller amongst the youth.

But the upcoming elections may not be a cakewalk for Majithia, locals claim, citing how they are not very happy with his work though he still has the upper hand. Majithia’s clout is palpable here as locals especially businessmen don’t want to share any bad words against him but silently say that won’t vote for him. A local Joginder Singh said Majithia had “stopped helping people."

The recent action by the Punjab Police by lodging case under serious charges of NDPS Act against Majithia are also a hot topic of conversation here, with some saying Majitha’s reputation has been ruined. The action has been taken in the infamous Banur drug smuggling case. “Pind barbad Kar dita (he has ruined villages)", is the first thing a local Gurmeet Singh said about Majithia. “Go inside the village and check with others. This time Bikram Majithia will not win so easily," Singh told News18.

A youth from Majitha, Gurbakshish Singh said Majithia has worked for the area but other parties should also get a chance. Some others say that there was a time when Bikram Majithia was like a powerful hero in the area and everyone used to flaunt that they belong to his constituency. “He used to work for people by going out of the way. He was a king here," a woman who runs a tailoring shop said. The magic however seems to be fading now.

