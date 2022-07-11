War of Words Between TMC & BJP as Mamata's Party Says Centre Playing 'Dirty Politics' over Metro Project Inauguration

The Trinamool Congress has launched a scathing attack against the centre and accused the government of doing “dirty politics" by not inviting CM Mamata Banerjee to the inauguration of East West Metro project.

The project, which is one of the most prestigious projects in Bengal, will be inaugurated on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not got an invite till Saturday, however, it invited her on Sunday afternoon for the inauguration. Union Minister Smriti Irani will also be present in Kolkata for the inauguration.

TMC, which has not taken this issue lightly, took a sharp attack against the BJP in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla.’

Advertisement

“The Central Government is doing dirty politics with the metro. They did not invite Chief Minister earlier and suddenly invited her yesterday. They invited the CM under pressure. Why did they inform (the CM) just 24 hrs before the program?" the editorial in the TMC mouthpiece stated.

“Two weeks back, the CM had scheduled her tour and that same day they are doing this (inauguration). This is how they are doing politics. Though they say that Centre and State should go together, but is this what they do?" it added.

It also attacked the BJP government and said that it is forgetting that the centre has no role in the ideation of this project as it was cleared by Mamata Banerjee.

The Central Minister has come to inaugurate it, but the CM is not there, the editorial remarked adding that the people will answer this.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking on the controversy BJP’s Dilip Ghosh said, “It’s not that they were not called, they have called (Mamata). TMC tries to find politics in everything and that’s what they are doing. This is the reason behind the pathetic condition of Bengal."

The East West Metro will connect Sealdah Station to Saltlake which will be a great help to the people. Meanwhile, the Ganga metro project too is under construction and will be ready by this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.