WATCH | Jab They Met: Nonagenarian Waits for Hours, Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for Son’s Job

Around 8am, draped in traditional chador Mekhela, Binu Goswami, in her early nineties, reached Borgos, the premium luxury resort at Kaziranga of Upper Assam.

With a handwritten letter in hand, Goswami waited for hours at the gates of the resort to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reason: Regularisation of her son’s job in the District Transport Office, where he is working on a temporary basis.

Borgos was the venue of a day-long interactive session of the CM with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

THE ‘HEARTENING’ MEET

Advertisement

Goswami, who hails from Gonok Pukuri of Dergaon in Jorhat, came to hand Sarma the letter.

She got to meet Sarma around 1pm, during the lunch break.

Sarma sat beside and heard her concern. He took her letter and assured her all help once he reaches Guwahati.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he will look into my letter. He took the phone number and assured to meet me soon," said an elated Goswami.

ONE YEAR OF GOVT

The Kaziranga session was held a couple of days ahead of the completion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Advertisement

It involved brainstorming on the schemes that will be at the forefront of government’s development plan and the role of cabinet ministers in proper implementation of the scheme.

Sarma tweeted: “As we complete one year of our govt in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues & legislatures of @BJP4Assam & allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga. Grateful to BJP NE State Gen Secy (Org) Shri @AjayJamwalNE for his gracious presence."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.