‘Meow, Meow, Meow’, Shouts BJP MLA Nitesh Rane As Aaditya Thackeray Enters Maha Assembly | WATCH

A video of BJP legislator Nitesh Rane purportedly catcalling Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has emerged. In the video, Rane, who was sitting on dharna in the Vidhan Bhavan premises along with other party MLAs, was seen making “meow" sounds as the minister entered the legislature building. The incident took place on December 23.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Assembly was briefly adjourned after the Shiv Sena members demanded that Rane, who is the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, be suspended over his “inappropriate behaviour" towards Thackeray.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande after the Question Hour. Kande said while all members agree that indecent behaviour against political party leaders shouldn’t be allowed, Rane justified his behaviour and told reporters that he would continue to do so.

“Aaditya Thackeray, being a dignified man, walked away ignoring Nitesh Rane. We will not tolerate the insult of our leader," Kande said and demanded that either Rane should apologise in the House or be suspended.

Echoing the similar sentiments, other Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav supported Kande. Both demanded that Rane be permanently suspended as a member of the state assembly.

The Shiv Sena members shouted slogans in support of their demand following which the Chair adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

After the House resumed, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Rane will be reprimanded for his comments. “But, suspending a member for an incident that had happened outside the House is not right," he said.

Fadnavis said earlier Bhaskar Jadhav would make noises when NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal used to enter the House. Chandrakant Patil (of BJP) wondered why the issue, about the incident which happened outside, was being discussed in the House. “Did Nitesh Rane take any name?" he asked.

The presiding officer said a meeting of all group leaders will be held on Tuesday to ensure such incidents do not take place again.

(with inputs from PTI)

