‘Lose Weight’, PM Modi’s Word of Advice to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly and advised the young leader to reduce some weight. The Prime Minister also inquired about the health of his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who is admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi after he suffered multiple fractures due to a fall.

“Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight)," 71-year-old Modi reportedly told 32-year-old Tejashwi at the function where both the leaders had a brief conversation on health.

While PM Modi practices yoga and sometimes shares videos of his yoga routine, Tejashwi used to be a professional cricketer before joining full-time politics with his father.

During the conversation, Tejashwi told the PM that his father is “now out of Critical Care Unit (CCU)". To this, PM Modi said, “I have seen he is now able to sit in a chair too." A photo of Lalu Yadav sitting on a chair in his hospital room was recently shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi urged Prime Minister Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon the late socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Tejashwi, during his brief speech where he fumbled a bit, cited the contribution of Karpoori Thakur in the democratic system and social equality in the country.

He also urged PM Modi to consider setting up a “school of legislative studies" in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the “oldest republic in the world" at Vaishali.

