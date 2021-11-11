We Are Going to Forge Alliance with More Parties Soon, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday said that after the alliance of SP and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, people of Uttar Pradesh have closed the doors for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Akhilesh also said that his part is going to forge alliances with many more parties soon for the 2022 UP polls.

Akhilesh said, “Ever since Omprakash Rajbhar has come with the Samajwadi Party, people have closed the door of the state for the BJP in that area, the same is going to happen in this part of the State as well. There are going to be more alliances very soon. People from the Kashyap community gave the vote to BJP but they were cheated. If this BJP government remains in power, it will snatch everything from people."

“Ever since BJP came to power, you can calculate whether the income has increased or decreased, the income of farmers has not doubled but the inflation has increased. The youth remembers, what was the price of diesel and petrol in 2014, 2017 and today the price has gone up to Rs 100. Three laws have been implemented, industrialists will take over your fields, Samajwadi Party will oppose these black laws till the end," added Akhilesh.

Launching a scathing attack on UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief said, “Baba Chief Minister does not know how to operate a laptop, he should read his manifesto. Baba Chief Minister used to say that we have many jobs, but our youth is not talented. Now the Chief Minister said that the migration took place. If there had not been a migration from Uttarakhand, then our five years would not have been wasted."

Taking a dig at the law and order situation in the State, the former CM said, “Baba Chief Minister claims that the law and order have become superb. What happened in Gorakhpur, the businessman was killed by the police, who is guilty? If someone is guilty then it is the BJP government. A youth was murdered in the police station yesterday, this is the situation of the entire State. Baba Chief Minister does not have good people, if he takes a look at the NCRB figures, it was the result of his policy that the prisoners in Farrukhabad jail were hitting the police."

“The Chief Minister has only changed the numbers, changed the names, the foundation stone for the projects of the Samajwadi government is being inaugurated. The CM could not lay the foundation stone of his work," added Akhilesh.

Further attacking the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav stated, “These people are spreading hatred, creating differences between people. So answer them in this election. We are assuring our backward brothers that if we get a chance, you will be counted and there will be participation too. There will be a change in the coming time everyone including youngsters, farmers will get relief. I am going with the assurance that in the coming time there will be a change and a government will be formed to give relief."

