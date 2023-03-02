While addressing the budget session in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday chief minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and took a jibe at its president Akhilesh Yadav, but his stance towards the former CM’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav remained soft. Yogi said he respects Shivpal who was treated wrongly and was forced to struggle. The statement created a buzz over the strong bonhomie between Shivpal and Yogi.

“I respect you as you were treated wrongly and were subjected to struggle and injustice," said the chief minister during his address in the budget session.

The Yogi-Shivpal conversation did not stop there. When the CM was highlighting the development works carried out under the BJP government and mentioned the Bansagar irrigation project. Before Yogi could complete the sentence, Shivpal interrupted him saying, “Agar hataye na gaye hote to poora kar dete (I would have completed the project had this department not been taken away from me). Around 90 per cent of the work was completed during my regime as an irrigation minister during the previous SP government." This left others including the CM smiling.

In September 2016, the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took away the public works and irrigation department from Shivpal following a power tussle between the two.

While replying to his remark, the CM said “Though you were able to complete most of it, people knew that you won’t be able to finish it, so they elected us."

Yogi went ahead to say that had Shivpal been in the BJP, the situation would have been different.

At this, Shivpal Yadav stood up and said, “Jab jago, tab savera (It’s never too late to mend your ways)," evoking more laughter from the House members.

The assembly that witnessed several bitter discussions and protests on several issues, however, was filled with laughter when Shivpal told the CM, “We were in touch with each other for three long years." At this, Yogi said, “We are still in touch."

