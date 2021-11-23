'We Believe in Working, Not Speaking': BSP to Focus on 86 Reserved Seats in 2022 Polls, Says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister Mayawati has said her party will focus on 86 reserved seats in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 elections.

Mayawati has called a key meeting of BSP Vidhan Sabha in-charges and ‘adhyakshas’ in Lucknow on Tuesday to discuss a strategy for these 86 reserved seats. The Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 seats of which 86 are reserved — 84 for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said: “Our party has committees from district to booth levels and our lakhs of party workers are working as per my directives with dedication. The party will be reviewing the work done by the members of these committees and will also evaluate their work."

She added: “Our Vidhan Sabha ‘adhyakshas’, in-charge of all the 86 reserved seats of UP assembly, have been called for a key meeting in Lucknow. We will be reviewing the work and progress of members of various committees, including booth-level committees from these reserved seats. We will also have a discussion on a solid strategy for the reserved seats and will also focus on upper caste people especially from the Brahmins community on these reserved seats. The responsibility for this has been assigned to BSP national general secretary SC Mishra."

The BSP supremo also issued a special folder on the occasion with details of all the past development works done by the BSP government in the state.

“BSP believes in working silently and speaking less, that is why our party doesn’t issue manifesto like other parties, and without this we have formed a government four times in the state. The development work done by the BSP in the past will be made available to people through a folder which will tell people about all the major development work done by the BSP government in the past. If the BSP government is formed once again we will develop the state like we did in the past," she said.

“The work done by BSP has been claimed wrongly by other parties just by giving small changes. The work done by us has not been done by any party after independence. BSP believes in working and not speaking. People will know with the help of this folder what all was done by BSP and what all will be done if we come to power," stated Mayawati.

