We Both Decided to Work Together for Betterment of People: Kejriwal After Meeting Delhi L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday and said they both decided to work together for the development of the national capital and the betterment of people here. This was Kejriwal's first formal meeting with Saxena, who took the oath of office on Thursday. Anil Baijal resigned as Delhi L-G on May 18 citing "personal reasons".

"I extend my best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. We discussed many issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi. We will together do everything for the betterment of the people of Delhi and will take everybody along," Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting. In a tweet, Kejriwal said: "It was a pleasure to meet you sir. I look forward to working wid u for the welfare of Delhi."

Asked about the sweet-sour relations with Baijal, the chief minister said, "We had good relations with him." Baijal's over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation over administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one in which Kejriwal and his ministers staged a dharna at the LG office in 2018.

Saxena also tweeted about his meeting with Kejriwal and said they both discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the national capital. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people," he tweeted.

After assuming charge on Thursday, Saxena also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his insights on various aspects related to Delhi. "Called on Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji after assuming charge as the Lt Governor of Delhi. Sought his guidance and valuable insights on administration and good governance for making the National Capital safe, clean, livable, and truly the 'City of Joy'," he tweeted on Friday.

Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony here on Thursday and said he would work as the city's "local guardian" and will be seen more on the roads and less at Raj Niwas. Saxena (64), was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi at Raj Niwas.

"I want to tell each citizen of Delhi that I will work in the capacity of a local guardian rather than as LG. You will see me less in Raj Niwas and more on the roads," Saxena had told media persons on Thursday. Citing water, air, and noise pollution as "inherent" problems of Delhi, the new LG had said it would be solved by working together with the Government of India, the Delhi government, and local people. Saxena also said it was his dream that Delhi becomes the "city of joy" as well as the "city of flowers", saying we will all work together in this direction.

