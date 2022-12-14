‘We Had 27 Years in Gujarat, Look Where We Stand’: Modi Praises BJP State Prez CR Patil for Historic Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP Gujarat president CR Patil for party’s historic win in the state assembly election and the power of organisation in helping achieving that during the parliamentary meet on Wednesday.

As quoted by a senior MP, Modi said West Bengal too has seen “27 years of government but became ‘badhaal’, and we had 27 years in Gujarat and look where we stand."

Praising Patil, Modi said, “I have not seen him getting photographed on stage. He has worked on ‘panna pramukhs’ and given a successful model of organisation. Everyone should congratulate him." ‘Panna pramukhs’ are party’s point of contacts with voters at booth level.

Besides Patil, Modi also praised BJP national president JP Nadda for the Gujarat win.

The ruling BJP won 156 of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly on December 8.

The PM also delved on the need for India to showcase itself on an international platform like the G20, which it is hosting for a year.

Meanwhile, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a detailed presentation on India’s economy compared to other countries amid global lay-offs due to impending recession.

“India’s economy a bright spot on otherwise dark horizon and it is in the bright spot in seven economies of the world," he said.

Vaishnaw also said India is a preferred country as compared to China. “China used investment to create dependencies, whereas India created partnerships with investments. India’s soft power is expanding," he stressed.

