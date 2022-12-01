'Saat Din Se Mar Rahe Hain': Cong Leader Kamal Nath on Bharat Jodo Yatra Schedule

A viral video of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath talking about extensive walking as part of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has provided fresh ammunition to BJP as it urged the opposition party to not force those physically ill to walk.

In the purported video, the 76-year-old is seen sitting in front of a religious preacher and says “Hum toh saat din se mar rahe hain. Do principles hain, subah 6 baje se chalna aur ek din mein 24 km se kam nahi chalna." (We have been dying for the last seven days. There are two principles, wake up at 6 am in the morning and walk at least 24 km a day)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently visited two prominent temples during the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Commenting on the video, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra launched a scathing attack on the Congress and urged Rahul Gandhi to not force those who are physically ill to the extent that it makes them talk about dying. “I pray that Rahul Gandhi does not force those who are physically ill to walk in the Yatra to such an extend that people talk about dying. Please ensure that your event doesn’t become harmful to anyone," he said.

On the way, Gandhi has been raising various issues, in particular unemployment, the impact of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), while alleging that wealth in the country is concentrated in the hands of just three-four industrialists.

Political observers have noted that the Gandhi-led movement is being closely looked into as it has raised hopes of the party’s cadres and supporters ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

“Gandhi’s visit has become a topic of discussion among the common people. But the journey to power is still not easy. It depends on the party’s organisation, how it keeps the issues raised during the Yatra alive till November 2023," Senior journalist Jayshree Pingle told news agency PTI. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on November 23 will cross into Rajasthan on December 4 after covering a distance of 380 km.

