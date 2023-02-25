Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the ruling party at the Centre was trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

In his first major speech after recovering from a kidney transplant operation, Prasad said that the BJP is trying to marginalise minorities and we have to save their rights.

“No one can break us (Mahagathbandhan) till we are one. We have to save the country. We have to save minorities’ rights. This time BJP government will lose. The Mahagathbandhan will win in Bihar. 2024 will show the strong win of our party. We keep saying Hindu, Hindu, Hindu…We are Hindus…but what is the crime of minorities that you are trying to marginalise them. I won’t let them succeed in any case," he said.

Addressing the rally of the `Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar’s Purnea from his Delhi residence virtually, the former Bihar CM said the grand alliance will wipe out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 state assembly polls.

Prasad recently returned to the country earlier this month after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore.

Prasad’s comments came on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally at Lauruia in West Champaran district held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into ‘jungle raj’ for which he used to blame the previous RJD-Congress rule in the state. He also likened JD(U)’s alliance with RJD to “attempts to mix oil with water".

The RJD supremo further claimed, “RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar in his book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ had opposed reservation for Dalits and OBCs. BJP people act in accordance with what has been written in the ‘Bunch of Thoughts’.

BJP has been totally exposed, he said adding “I am confident that the saffron party would be wiped out in the 2024 general elections and 2025 state polls respectively".

Speaking about his health conditions, Yadav said, “Although I wanted to attend this rally, my health conditions did not allow me. I am recovering well. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes. I will always owe to my daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated her one kidney to me".

Acharya, who is in her early 40s, has been winning praise for donating her kidney to the veteran politician.

(With inputs from PTI)

