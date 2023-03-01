The killing last week in Prayagraj of Umesh Pal, a witness to the murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal, was the focal point of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s address in the Uttar Pradesh assembly during the budget session on Wednesday. The CM lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for “nurturing gangsters" during its regime, stating that the emphasis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains on “One District, One Product" on Wednesday, whereas the SP’s was “One District, One Mafia". Besides, the chief minister also projected the BJP as the most progressive party that has taken the state’s development to another level.

“There are two ways of doing things– either ‘bhaag lo’ (take part) or ‘bhaag lo’ (run away). The BJP strongly believes in the first version of doing things and it is for the same reason that people of UP have shown faith in us and voted us to power for the second time. Whereas the previous SP government believed in the second version, similar to the seat of leader of opposition (Akhilesh Yadav) that is lying vacant. When the emphasis of the BJP government is on One District, One Product and for generating employment opportunities, the previous SP government handed over the state to mafias and promoted One District, One Mafia scheme," UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while targeting Akhilesh during his address in on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The CM also took a dig at the SP chief, though he was not present in the assembly, over his viral photo with an accused in Umesh Pal’s murder.

In his address, the chief minister also drew a comparison between UP’s progress and development under the previous SP government and under the present BJP rule.

“It’s been six long years since we have been serving the people of UP. Since 2017, when the annual budget was of Rs 3,40,000 crore the budget size has doubled. Budget 2023 was of Rs 6,90,000 crore. The rise in the size of the budget is not merely a rise in the allocations but also the rise in the development and progress of UP. When the SP had left, UP was a ‘Bimaru’ (ill) state whereas now it’s the fastest-growing state," said the CM.

He also accused the SP of raising the caste census topic to divert attention from real issues, whereas the UP government is working sincerely to achieve the goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, I was hearing the opposition quoting Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the speech. It was during the previous SP government’s regime that the scholarship of around 21,21,628 students belonging to OBC and SCs was stopped and it was our government that gave the pending scholarships to children in 2017," the CM said.

He said the BJP government strongly believes in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", the Covid vaccine was administered to all irrespective of caste and religion, the free ration was distributed to all, and the caste issue has been raised unnecessarily in order to divert people’s attention from main issues. The CM said in the last six years, ever since the BJP government has come to power, the state has witnessed massive growth in almost every sector.

Read all the Latest Politics News here