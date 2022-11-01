'We Worked Together as CMs': Modi Shares Stage with Gehlot, Raj CM Hails PM's Respect Abroad

Paying tributes to tribals massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan, PM Modi shared the dais with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat counterparts Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel while addressing a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes at the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district.

At the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel claimed that the massacre of tribals at Mangarh in 1913 was more gruesome than that at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, while his Rajasthan counterpart Gehlot said Modi gets respect in the world because he is the prime minister of a country where the roots of democracy have been strong.

“When Modi goes abroad, he gets so much respect. Why he gets the respect, he gets the respect because Modi is the prime minister of a country that is the country of Gandhi, roots of democracy are deeper and even after 70 years, democracy is alive. People know this and give respect," Gehlot said.

Modi recounted their days as CM saying Gehlot was the most senior among CMs when he was one, and is still the senior-most in the dias. “Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan said the tradition of worshipping martyrs has been started once again by PM Modi. “It is PM Modi who decided to celebrate ‘Janjati Gaurav Diwas’ on Nov 15 in the whole country," said Chouhan.

Prime Minister Modi has declared the dham a national monument, according to a government statement issued on Tuesday. “PM @narendramodi declares Mangarh Dham as National Monument, #Rajasthan," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

PM Modi in the event said the struggle and sacrifice of tribal community didn’t get their rightful place in history written after independence. However, he said, today the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake.

“India’s past, present & future is not complete without the tribal community." He said every step of our freedom struggle, pages of history are filled with tribal valour.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was being led by social reformer Govind Guru.

