Welfare Schemes Must Be Implemented in Entire Country With the Spirit of Telangana: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the welfare schemes which are being implemented in the state must be implemented in the entire country.

On the occasion of the launch of the Bharat Rastra Samiti, BRS, an MP from Tamil Nadu, a Dalit leader and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK ) party Chief Thirumavalavan and leaders of various states met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

KCR said that many schemes are being implemented for the development of Dalits in Telangana and it is imperative to implement them all over the country with the same spirit of Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that a Dalit Conclave will be held soon in Hyderabad under the banner of BRS with Dalit leaders from all over the country.

Thirumavalavan said that he came to know about the various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government for Dalits and he appreciated the Telangana government for introducing various schemes for Dalit empowerment.

“No state in the country is implementing welfare schemes like Telangana. I really appreciate the state government and KCR for implementing such a huge scheme ‘Dalit Bandhu’. Definitely, it helps for the real empowerment of Dalits," Thirumavalavan said.

Farmer association leaders from various states, Rakesh Rafiq, Akshay (Odisha), senior journalist Vineet Narayana (Delhi), Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh (Haryana), Maharashtra farmer leader Dasharath Sawant and others met KCR on Thursday.

