West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to Visit Mother Teresa's Tomb

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will visit the Missionaries of Charities’ `Mother House’ on Sunday afternoon, Raj Bhavan officials said.

Bose will lay a floral tribute at Mother Teresa’s tomb, located within the premises of the Mother House.

“The Governor will be visiting ‘The Mother House Of The Missionaries Of Charity’ tomorrow at around 4.30 PM. He will be paying his tribute to Mother Teresa at her tomb there and will also look around the premises. This is only a courtesy visit," the official told PTI.

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed ‘Hate Khari’ (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday.

Advertisement

Bose assumed charge as the Governor of West Bengal on November 23 last year.

Read all the Latest Politics News here