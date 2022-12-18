West Bengal Panchayat Elections Will Be Peaceful, Democratic: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal’s panchayat elections will be peaceful and democratic, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, at a rally in Nadia on Sunday.

“It is my responsibility, I am assuring you. If anybody thinks that they will do gundami, we will ask the administration to take action," he said, ahead of the polls likely in March-April 2023.

Panchayat elections of Bengal are always in the news over the alleged violence. The alleged violence reached its peak in 2018, forcing the Supreme Court, too, to make serious observations.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says a large number of seats remain uncontested against the TMC because of the alleged violence.

The Opposition criticised Banerjee’s statement. Dilip Ghosh, Vice-President of BJP, said: “It is all a drama. You will see what happens during polls in his own area."

On the other hand, party insiders feel Banerjee has sent a clear message to a section of party that resorts to alleged violence. “The party has realised what happened in 2018 was wrong and hence it seems like an attempt to rectify it. The TMC is going all out to conduct election peacefully because the violence will go against them," say insiders.

The party high command has issued instructions that no one will unnecessarily get into any confrontation.

However, verbal intimidation has started in various places, said sources, even as Banerjee has said people resorting to violence will be thrown out of the party.

