What Does China Have to Do With 'Har Ghar Tiranga', Asks Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

From ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to his meeting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on a range of issues as he was in the National Capital.

According to Sarma, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ scheme has nothing to do with China.

He also added that if Assam’s population theory is followed across the country, India will be very happy.

Edited excerpts from the interview with News18:

A new controversy has erupted after the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition is claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising the flag and China-made flags will be hoisted on Independence Day…

In my view, every Indian family has the national flag. We will simply hoist it for three days. It is a very simple issue. Where does China come into the picture if you are hoisting ‘ghar ka flag’?

MPs have raised a demand for discussion on the Population Control Bill. How do you react to this considering Assam has its own population policy?

Assam already has a population policy. You should have a discussion on that policy. I am requesting it. The policy has a very good combination of affirmative and restrictive incentives. We would be glad if someone implements the Assam model, but for that they need to know what it is.

You met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar in Darjeeling. Is that the reason that the Trinamool Congress abstained from voting for the Opposition’s V-P pick?

What do I have to do with the V-P elections? It is not in the mandate of the CM. CMs are not even the member of the electoral collegium.

