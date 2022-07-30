As infighting in Shiv Sena continues to be at the centre of Maharashtra politics, a new row erupted after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claimed that “no money will be left" in Mumbai and Thane if “Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed" from the state. The statement angered the Shiv Sena with party lawmaker Sanjay Raut questioning the silence of chief minister Eknath Shinde on insult of “Marathi manoos" (Marathi speaking sons of the soil) by “BJP-sponsored" governor.

“If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country," Koshyari said at an event.

Reacting sharing to the Governor’s remarks, Raut asked CM Shinde to condemn Koshyari, saying this is an insult to Marathi hard working people.

“BJP-sponsored former chief minister, who is now in Maharashtra, has begun insulting the Marathi manoos and Shivaji. If the group (referring to Shinde camp) that broke away on pretext of self-respect and Marathi pride remains silent after hearing this, then it shouldn’t claim to be part of Shiv Sena. CM Shinde, at least condemn the governor. This is an insult to hard working Marathi people," read a rough translation of Raut’s tweet in Marathi.

Continuing his tirade, the Rajya Sabha MP said that Shinde, if he has a shred of self-respect, should ask resignation of the Governor.

“In short, Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars is… Even Morarji Desai did not insult 105 Marathi martyrs like this.. Chief Minister Shinde…are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different.. If you have a shred of self-respect, first ask for the governor’s resignation.. How much is Delhi leaning forward?" Raut tweeted in Marathi.

Shinde led a rebellion last month against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also came down heavily on Koshyari and demanded his apology.

Advertisement “This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately,failing which,we will demand to replace him," she tweeted.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also joined Shiv Sena leaders in criticizing the Governor, saying that during Koshyari’s tenure, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra has deteriorated.

“It is terrible that the governor of a state defames the people of the same state. Gujarati, Rajasthani should be given coconut first. During his reign, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra has not only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected," Sawant tweeted in Marathi.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule said, “Maharashtra governor’s statement is belittling Marathi people. As a Marathi, I condemn his statement. As many as 105 martyrs shed their blood in the struggle of United Maharashtra. Mumbai was established because of the thundering fist of millions of Marathi people."

