‘When I Landed…’: BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s Witty Retort to Bihar’s Change of Guard | WATCH

Such was the pace of change in Bihar in the last two days that BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain could not keep up. But, his witty retort about the change of government to mediapersons after landing in Patna from Delhi is going viral and has become the subject of numerous memes on social media. In the video, Hussain is saying, “When I took the flight from Delhi as the industries minister of Bihar but on landing, I found out that I was no longer a minister. The government had changed overnight!"

Advertisement

Hussain, the industries minister in the previous government, claims that he was clueless about the goings-on in his home state as Nitish Kumar broke up with the BJP. The minister was inaugurating the investment project promotion office in Delhi in capacity of the state industries minister, but unbeknownst to him, the cabinet was also being dissolved.

Hussain tweeted on Tuesday, “With a view to bring investment to the industry in Bihar and to further accelerate the pace of industrialization of the state, the Bihar Investment Promotion Office was launched today at State Emporia Bhawan in Connaught Place, Delhi. Principal Secretary of Industries Department Shri @SandeepPoundrik ji and officers of the department were present."

Back in Bihar, Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP in a matter of a day to ally with the RJD and Congress. On Wednesday, he took oath as the chief minister for the eighth time alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

At the event in Delhi, too, Hussain avoided questions regarding the change of guard. He said he had no knowledge of it. “I am leaving Patna by at 3 pm. I have not received any information about this. We have worked hard day and night to bring the industry back on track. Hopefully the industry will be on track," he had said.

Advertisement

Hussain, however, has called Nitish Kumar’s decision “a betrayal of the people of Bihar, the youth of Bihar, the entrepreneurs of Bihar and the hopes and aspirations of Bihar".

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here