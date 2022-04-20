When Will Bulldozers Demolish Chinese Encroachments: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre for not immediately stopping the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and termed it as ‘brazen contempt and defiance of SC order’, and also asked for a similar action against the Chinese encroachments in Arunchal Pradesh and Ladakh.

“Continuing of demolition despite Supreme Court stay order is brazen contempt and a very dangerous precedent of defiance set; Court must heavily come down to uphold majesty of law for sake of our Constitution! India is not banana republic yet, that SC orders r defied like this-Shocking," said Jaiveer Shergill Congress spokesperson.

In his tweet, Shergill raised a series of questions: “When r bulldozers running over China encroachment in Arunachal&Ladakh?

“When r bulldozers running over fuel price hikes?

“When r bulldozers running over Cylinder price hikes?

“When r bulldozers running over rising Inflation?

“When r bulldozers running ovr rising unemployment?"

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Wednesday had to again mention the Jahangirpuri demolition matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, saying despite the top court’s order, the municipal corporation had not stopped the demolition drive.

Dave said the top court order in the morning ordered status quo on the demolition, yet the municipal corporation did not stop the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri. He urged the top court to ask the secretary general to communicate the court’s order to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Mayor NDMC, and Commissioner of Delhi Police. “Once it’s widely reported in the media, this is not appropriate…," said Dave.

The Chief Justice asked the registry to communicate the court’s status quo order on the demolition drive to the respondents in the matter — NDMC Commissioner, Mayor and Delhi Police Commissioner — mentioned by Dave.

Dave said despite the world knowing that the top court has stopped demolition, they are not stopping. “This sends the wrong message…," Dave added.

