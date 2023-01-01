Who is Sandeep Singh? From Hockey Legend to Minister Accused of Sexual Harassment, All About Him

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who is under fire after a lady coach accused him of sexual harassment, on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio on “moral grounds". He termed the allegations against him as an attempt to spoil his image.

Singh, a former Olympian and first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, expressed hope that there will be a thorough investigation into the matter.

The FIR against Singh was registered at police station Sector 26, Chandigarh on December 31. The former India hockey team captain also holds the Printing and Stationery Department. He, however, has not resigned from the Cabinet.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," ANI quoted Sandeep Singh as saying.

The female coach, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Sandeep Singh, met Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala. She said Singh harassed her physically and mentally and she is hopeful that action will be taken.

Sandeep Singh- From Hockey Legend to Minister Accused of Sexual Harassment

The prolific drag-flicker, nicknamed as “Flicker Singh" hails from Shahabad in Kurukshetra and entered politics three years ago. He won his debut election from the Pehowa constituency in Kurukshetra in 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. He defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh Chhattha by a margin of 5,314 votes.

The former India hockey team captain was paralysed and remained on a wheelchair for two years after accidentally being hit by a bullet on train in 2006.

However, he did not surrender to this tragedy and made a strong comeback to the national hockey team.

He also emerged as leading scorer for his country in the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and was later appointed captain of Indian team. Under his captaincy, the Indian team clinched the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009.

Singh’s story was the inspiration a Bollywood movie named “Soorma", which was released in 2018. During his younger days, Sandeep used to often accompany his elder brother Bikramjeet to play hockey at the Shahabad hockey academy. Shahabad town is considered as hockey nursery.

(With PTI inputs)

