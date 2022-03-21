Who Will be Goa CM? BJP to Announce Today; Sawant, Himachal Guv Rajendra Arlekar in Race

The long-drawn suspense over Goa chief minister’s name is likely to end today as the BJP will announce the leader of the state BJP Legislature Party at a meeting to be held at BJP headquarters in Panaji at around 4 pm. The BJP has also sought an appointment with Goa Governor at 6 pm to stake a claim to form the government, sources said. At the BJP Legislature meet, the party will finalise the CM’s name.

Among the front-runners is caretaker CM Pramod Sawant, former state health minister Vishwajeet Rane and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who will visit Goa today.

The BJP as of now has 20 MLAs in the 40-member House and the support of 3 Independents. The final decision on the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which has two candidates, will be decided at the 4 pm meeting.

BJP’s central observers, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan, will arrive in Panaji on Monday afternoon to participate in the crucial legislature party meeting. Devendra Fadnavis, the election in charge for Goa, will also reach the state in the afternoon ahead of the meeting. State in-charge C T Ravi is already in Goa. BJP sources said the name of the next CM will be announced by 5 pm and 11 ministers will be sworn in along the CM. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa will tentatively take place between March 23 and 25.

