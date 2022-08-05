'Who Works Out Naked?' — YSRCP MP Says Lewd Video Part of Conspiracy against Him, TDP Calls Him A Liar

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Gorantla Madhav has said that an obscene video doing the rounds on social media is a conspiracy by the opposition to defame him. The Lok Sabha lawmaker from Hindupur addressed a press meet in which he said that a video of him exercising in the gym was doctored to produce the clip that has now gone viral.

In the video, one can see a shirtless man flashing his genitals to a woman on a video call. The clip soon went viral on social media with the hashtag #GorantlaLeaks and opposition Telugu Desam (TDP) leaders sought his immediate resignation.

In the press conference, the MP showed a video of him doing pull-ups in the gym and alleged that it had been morphed to make the viral one. When a journalist commented that the two videos looked different, Madhav asked him if he was a forensic expert. The MP was a police officer before he joined the YSRCP.

The obscene clip has been reportedly sent to a forensic lab and further action will be taken by Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP depending on the results.

The MP alleged that Telugu news channel ABN Andhra Jyothi is conducting a witch-hunt to defame him as he is from a backward caste and rose to power through sheer hard work. He said that ABN managing director Vemuri Radhakrishna was a TDP loyalist and was running propaganda against him. He added that he had already lodged a complaint with the police and would file a defamation suit if the controversy was dragged further.

The party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already gone into damage-control mode. Principal advisor to the party, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has said that if the MP is found guilty, strict action would be taken against him. “Madhav has pleaded innocence and lodged a formal police complaint. We are waiting for the investigation to be over," he said.

In a statement, TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said that the MP was lying. “Who works out naked?" he asked. He alleged that the YSRCP leader was sexually harassing the woman. He also added that a rape and attempt-to-murder case had been lodged against Madhav, which is stated in his election affidavit.

According to National Election Watch, the MP has two charges related to punishment for criminal intimidation (section 506 of the Indian Penal Code), one charge related to punishment for rape (IPC section 376), and one charge related to punishment for murder (IPC section 302) pending against him.

In a strongly worded video, TDP state general secretary Chintakayala Vijay said that everyone in Andhra Pradesh knows about the MP’s criminal background. He asked the YSRCP to sack Madhav immediately as his actions were maligning the state’s image.

“YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav has broken all limits of decency! Indecent exposure of private parts or ‘flashing’ to a woman is a heinous crime, more so when an individual is a Member of Parliament occupying a respected position of authority," he added.

Another TDP leader, Anitha Vangalapudi asked why the women’s commission was still silent on the issue. Turning on the heat on social media, the opposition party is demanding the resignation of the MP with the hashtag #YCPMpDirtyPicture.

With this scandal, the TDP is also dragging in the names of two other YSRCP leaders who were accused of sexual misconduct earlier: irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu and Bheemili MLA Avanthi Srinivasa Rao.

“YSRCP has created an unsafe environment for women and children in Andhra Pradesh with the ruling party leaders like MP Madhav making the state a hotbed for sexual harassment. What’s worse is that the law enforcement, which must protect women from being harassed, is turning a blind eye to their atrocities," TDP politburo member Ayyanna Patrudu said.

