Why BJP Workers in Uttar Pradesh Are Celebrating Yogi's Victory on Bulldozers

Several supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been sharing videos of bulldozers on social media, while some of the party workers were seen celebrating the victory of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh either by wearing a toy bulldozer mounted on the head or standing on the machine.

Even BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini said that “nothing can come in front of a bulldozer", after the party crossed the majority threshold in 202 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

UP CM Adityanath is all set to sit on his chair once again.

Advertisement

Among the 403 seats, the BJP is leading, while Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) has emerged as a major opponent, followed by Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

WHY BULLDOZER?

The term “bulldozer" refers to the Yogi government’s use of the machine to clear illegally inhabited land and properties.

The actor-turned-BJP MLA, Hema Malini told ANI: “We already knew our government will be formed; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us, nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else."

While campaigning for the UP elections, SP leader Yadav mocked Adityanath, dubbing him “Baba Bulldozer" and stated that “Baba" will lose the election, just like the contentious farm laws were withdrawn.

“He (Yogi Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now, we were calling him ‘Baba Chief Minister’, but today one English newspaper called him ‘Baba Bulldozer’. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputable English newspaper. And the time the vote is held, the government will change," said the SP leader.

Advertisement

But soon after this remark, Adityanath stated that “bulldozer doesn’t talk", but it works.

He said while addressing the people of Ghazipur, “Our bulldozer does not talk, but it works very well. We will make sure that our development and our bulldozer will work together after we come to power."

Advertisement

Adityanath has frequently used the bulldozer metaphor to show voters that he will make UP safer. The BJP has also been unrelenting in its attacks on the SP, accusing it of harbouring and supporting criminals and “mafia" members.

The CM earlier said: “The BJP government believes in development, but also has bulldozers for the mafia and that is why women in the state feel safe."

So as soon as the early trends showed that the UP CM was set to win, party workers and supporters used bulldozers to celebrate the victory.

Advertisement

The BJP workers used the emblem to fight back at the opposition, from riding bulldozers to holding posters with bulldozers in the background.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.